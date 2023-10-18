Idles Announces New Album “Tangk” for February 2024 Release

Home News Roy Lott October 18th, 2023 - 9:28 PM

Idles have announced their new album Tangk, will be out on February 16 via Partisan. The album was co-produced by Idles member Mark Bowen with Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich and hip-hop producer Kenny Beats. The 11-track LP includes the band’s latest song “Dancer” along with its accompanying music video. It features vocals from LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. Check it out below.

Idles’ Joe Talbot said of the album in a statement, “TANGK. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”



Tangk follows their 2021 album Crawler. Earlier this year, the band was a part of the Re: Set Concert series alongside LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX and Big Freedia.

The band will embark on a tour starting in December in Hong Kong before making their way into Europe including stops in Madrid, Paris, Prague and Hamburg. It will conclude on March 23 in Frankfurt, Germany. Tickets are on sale now.

Idles consists of Joe Talbot, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan, Adam Devonshire and Jon Beavis.