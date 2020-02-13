Jonny Polonsky Releases Dramatic Black and White Video for New Song “Ghost Like Soul” Featuring Cedric Bixler-Zavala

Home News Ashwin Chary February 13th, 2020 - 7:49 PM

American singer and songwriter, Jonny Polonsky, debuts his new video for his new song, “Ghost Like Soul” Featuring Cedric Bixler-Zavala. The black and white video gives off a mysterious vibe as it accompanies his trance-like song.

The video starts with his electronic voice, as Polonsky stands in front of a mic singing. The video is design in a way to stretch and distort Polonsky. His white shirt stands out as the background is completely black.

The synth in the back echoes as his voice fills the black void in the back. The poetic like lyrics are spoken as the song reaches the mid-point.

He plays the piano, as the video fades back and forth, showing Polonsky dancing in slow motion. As the video progresses, a bright-blue color starts to fill the screen, as the roses on his shirt slowly gain color.

As the song nears the end, Polonsky falls to his knees holding the microphone in his hands. He tosses glitter in the air, illuminating the shot as the synth and beats echo, slowly fading out.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala is the lead singer and lyricist for the Grammy Award-winning rock band, The Mars Volta and the leader singer for the legendary post-hardcore, rock band, At the Drive-In. He contributed to the song by providing the lyrics for the spoken word verse at the beginning of the song.

Jonny Polonsky is set to release his new album, Kingdom of Sleep, on Mar. 6, 2020. The album is set to feature eight brand-new tracks.