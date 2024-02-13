Grandaddy Share Western-Inspired New Video For “Long As I’m Not The One”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Grandaddy will be releasing their first new studio album in 7 years, Blu Wav, on February 16 on Dangerbird Records and now, the band has shared the official video for final album preview track “Long as I’m Not the One.” The music video was created and directed by auteur Aaron Beckham and it is inspired by old Hollywood and the Three Amigos.

The visual is amazing because each scene leans into a classic country motifs of lost love and heartache while focusing on a lonely cowboy who is alone under the darkening sky with just his campfire and lingering thoughts.

As for the album, Blu Wav is inspired by the overwhelming beauty of nature to the mundane moments that spark life’s strongest memories. With the album title meant to be a literal mash-up of “bluegrass” and “new wave”, the new collection has a distinct feel, a uniform vibe and a somewhat unexpected sound. It was conceived as Grandaddy maestro Jason Lytle was driving through the Nevada desert and Patti Page’s “Tennessee Waltz” came across the classic country station on the radio.