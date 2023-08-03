Grandaddy Shares Melancholic New Song “Derek Spears”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2023 - 4:18 PM

Indie rock band Grandaddy will be releasing a special digital edition of Sumday: Excess Baggage, which is s 13 track collection of rarities and b-sides that will be released on August 25 by Dangerbird Records.

In light of the upcoming special digital edition, Grandaddy have released the new album cut “Derek Spears.” As a whole everything is fantastic by how the instrumentation fills the air with bittersweet sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with wonderful harmony.

In the press release band leader Jason Lytle briefly shares his thoughts about Grandaddy‘s latest tune: “Just a day in the life of a fictional character I imagined. Some of it autobiographical… but mainly the name Derek Spears just sounds so Modesto.”