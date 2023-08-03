Grandaddy Shares Melancholic New Song “Derek Spears”

Indie rock band Grandaddy will be releasing a special digital edition of Sumday: Excess Baggage, which is s 13 track collection of rarities and b-sides that will be released on August 25 by Dangerbird Records.
In light of the upcoming special digital edition, Grandaddy have released the new album cut “Derek Spears.” As a whole everything is fantastic by how the instrumentation fills the air with bittersweet sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with wonderful harmony.
In the press release band leader Jason Lytle briefly shares his thoughts about Grandaddy‘s latest tune: “Just a day in the life of a fictional character I imagined. Some of it autobiographical… but mainly the name Derek Spears just sounds so Modesto.”
Grandaddy’s Sumday Twunny limited edition four LP boxed set is slated for release on September 1 byDangerbird Records. The collection includes the remastered original album, complete four track demo version titled Sumday: The Cassette Demos and Sumday: Excess Baggage.