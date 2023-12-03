Matt Cameron Says Pearl Jam’s New Album Is “Mastered, Mixed, Ready To Go”

Home News Jordan Rizo December 3rd, 2023 - 11:53 AM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

As mentioned by Blabbermouth, drummer Matt Cameron from Pearl Jam made a new appearance on “The Vinyl Guide” podcast, in which he comments on the band’s new album, touring plans, and past performances.

In his statement, Cameron appears to be very confident on the band’s new music and recording work as he mentions how they made a record with Andrew Watt and explains how in his perspective, it is “mastered, mixed, ready to go”. With this comment, the drummer excited fans for the release of a highly anticipated album, and continues to hold a high standard for the band’s music as a whole. In truth, it makes sense for fans to expect an excellent album from the band not only because of Cameron’s statement, but also for their past accomplishments. For example, Blabbermouth includes how Pearl Jam’s latest album was so successful that it debuted No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums. With that said, the band’s upcoming album certainly has high expectations not only from the fans, but also from the band members themselves.

Cameron also used his time on the Podcast to reflect on old performances. As he mentioned, touring and performing after Covid-19 was quite life changing, and definitely shifted the touring industry. Blabbermouth details how Cameron explains that the touring back in 2022 was “no fun” due to the mask policy, and how he caught Covid himself. Nevertheless, the drummer ends on a positive note as he mentions how he believes the touring industry is now “back to normal”, which would excite his fans in a future tour of the band.