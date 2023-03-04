Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Teams Up With Jonny Polonsky On New Album, Shares New Single “Let It Rust”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 4th, 2023 - 1:08 PM

Jonny Polonsky has released the first single, “Let It Rust,” from his upcoming album Rise of the Rebel Angels, set to be released Friday, May 12 via Loosegroove Records. Polonsky also released a music video for his newest single. Check it out below.

The music video, directed by Regan Hagar, features Polonsky walking through New York City performing the song on his guitar. Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and his partner Hagar heard some demos of the album knew they wanted more and to be involved. After hearing the second batch of demos, the wheels were in motion and the album was set to be released through their newly revived label, LooseGroove Records.

Polonsky songwriting is fueled by decades of experience, similar to songwriters like Todd Rundgren and Jesse Malin. “Let It Rust” and the rest of Rise of the Rebel Angels was conceptualized, written and performed entirely by Polonsky.

Stream “Let It Rust” here.