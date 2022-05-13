Health Featured On New Anniversary Edition Of Max Payne 3: The Official Soundtrack

Home News Alexandra Kozicki May 13th, 2022 - 9:27 PM

This Sunday is the 10-year anniversary of Max Payne 3, the iconic third-person shooter from Rockstar Games. The game was released on May 15th, 2012 on Xbox 360, PS3, and PC, and was a huge hit with critics and fans. One of the most impressive aspects of the game is the attention to detail when it comes to its audio. For example, the low-level ambiance of the game’s New York City setting is incredible, and the game’s soundtrack is one of the best in any video game of its time.

To celebrate, creators have announced that a new version of the game’s iconic soundtrack is coming later in 2022 to all digital streaming platforms and limited-edition vinyl. Max Payne 3 – The Official Soundtrack (Anniversary Edition) will feature music by the Los Angeles-based noise band HEALTH and new, previously unreleased tracks.

“When we began work on the Max Payne 3 score we could not have predicted the momentous effect it would have on the trajectory of our band and the music we make,” said HEALTH. “Now, 10 years on, we are still as proud as ever to be part of the story.” HEALTH’s score for Max Payne 3 is an evolution of the band’s signature melancholy noise rock sound, with the track “TEARS” becoming a staple in the group’s captivating live shows.

The low-level ambience of Max Payne 3’s ranges between New York City suburbs and the favelas of São Paulo. Its music is a perfect mix of old school hip-hop and contemporary alternative rock. You can check out the game’s soundtrack below, along with HEALTH’s track “TEARS.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

