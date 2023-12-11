Kanye West Says Collaborative New Album With Ty Dolla $ign Will Be Released On December 15

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2023 - 2:30 PM

According to thefader.com, it has been announced that artists Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign will be releasing their joint alb on Friday, December 15. News about collaborative project has been rumored for months and with the reports back in October claimed that the duo were performing the album to people in Italy and were seeking a label to distribute the finished product.

Over this past weekend West was in Miami where footage of his various party appearances in the city has been shared all over social media. In one clip the artist is shown playing a new song that samples Backstreet Boys’s 1997 single “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Kanye sampled Backstreet Boys 😭pic.twitter.com/3KuhIWQo3K — RH (@RihYe_) December 9, 2023

Evian Christ, the U.K. based DJ and producer who worked on the Yeezus sessions a decade ago, mentioned that he had produced the Backstreet Boys sampling track.The day prior $ign shared an album tracklist on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign)

West played a collection of new songs at a club in Miami, which featured debuted tracks from Quavo, Young Thug, Future, Nicki Minaj and more. West told fans that the album is titled Vultures and will be released this coming Friday. “Vultures” appears on the back of a jacket the artist has been pictured wearing in recent days and is also the title of a song featuring Lil Durk that dropped in November.