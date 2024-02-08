Maggie Rogers Announce New Album Don’t Forget Me For April 2024 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard February 8th, 2024 - 1:09 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to nme.com, Maggie Rogers has announced her third studio album, Don’t Forget Me, will be out on April 12 through Polydor. Rogers co-produced the follow up to 2022’s Surrender with Ian Fitchuk at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City. In light of the upcoming album, the artist has shared the single “Don’t Forget Me.”

The song is described as an intimate reflection on the legacy we create through our relationships and is accompanied by a Super 8 filmed official video that was shot in Maine.

While talking about her upcoming album, Rogers said: “I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her.”

Don’t Forget Me Tracklist

It Was Coming All Along Drunk So Sick of Dreaming The Kill If Now Was Then I Still Do ‘On & On & On’ Never Going Home All The Same Don’t Forget Me