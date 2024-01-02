Maggie Rogers Teases New Single “Don’t Forget Me”

According to consequence.net, artist Maggie Rogers went on social media on January 1 to tease a new song. Rogers captioned a screen-recorded clip of the song “Don’t Forget Me,” which the artist tested out a couple of times during recent live performances. On the teaser Rogers belts out “So close the door and change the channel/ Give me somethin’ I can handle/ A good lover or someone that’s nice to me” over some twangy strings.
Rogers did not clarify what the release date for the song will be and the artist’s last album Surrender was released back in 2022.
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer