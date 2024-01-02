Maggie Rogers Teases New Single “Don’t Forget Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to consequence.net, artist Maggie Rogers went on social media on January 1 to tease a new song. Rogers captioned a screen-recorded clip of the song “Don’t Forget Me,” which the artist tested out a couple of times during recent live performances. On the teaser Rogers belts out “So close the door and change the channel/ Give me somethin’ I can handle/ A good lover or someone that’s nice to me” over some twangy strings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers)

Rogers did not clarify what the release date for the song will be and the artist’s last album Surrender was released back in 2022.