Kerry King Announces New Album From Hell I Rise For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Idle Hands”

According to blabbermouth.net, Slayer’s Kerry King will release his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, on May 17 through Reigning Phoenix Music. Joining the guitarist on the LP is Death Angel‘s singer Mark Osegueda, longtime Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, former HellYeah bassist Kyle Sanders and ex- Machine Head and Vio-lence guitarist Phil Demmel.
In light of the album announcement, King has shared his new single “Idle Hands” and as a whole everything is fantastic by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with killer sound while the vocal performance smacks the background with powerful and dominate vocal tones.
From Hell I Rise Tracklist
1. Diablo
2. Where I Reign
3. Residue
4. Idle Hands
5. Trophies Of The Tyrant
6. Crucifixation
7. Tension
8. Everything I Hate About You
9. Toxic
10. Two Fists
11. Rage
12. Shrapnel
13. From Hell I Rise
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo