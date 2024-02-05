Kerry King Announces New Album From Hell I Rise For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Idle Hands”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2024 - 12:36 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

According to blabbermouth.net, Slayer’s Kerry King will release his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, on May 17 through Reigning Phoenix Music. Joining the guitarist on the LP is Death Angel‘s singer Mark Osegueda, longtime Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, former HellYeah bassist Kyle Sanders and ex- Machine Head and Vio-lence guitarist Phil Demmel.

In light of the album announcement, King has shared his new single “Idle Hands” and as a whole everything is fantastic by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with killer sound while the vocal performance smacks the background with powerful and dominate vocal tones.

From Hell I Rise Tracklist

1. Diablo

2. Where I Reign

3. Residue

4. Idle Hands

5. Trophies Of The Tyrant

6. Crucifixation

7. Tension

8. Everything I Hate About You

9. Toxic

10. Two Fists

11. Rage

12. Shrapnel

13. From Hell I Rise