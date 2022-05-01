Testament Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Exodus & Death Angel

Thrash metal band Testament is giving fans another chance to see them live on their “The Bay Strikes Back” tour. According to Loudwire, they announced that there will be a fall tour leg taking place in cities across the U.S. and Canada. The band will also be reuniting with Exodus and Death Angel.
Back in fall 2021, all three bands went on tour throughout the U.S. for Nuclear Blast’s 2021 “The Bay Strikes Back” tour. This time the bands are reuniting once again to give the fans another great run. “We’ve all been having a killer time playing a lot of sold out shows for die hard metal fans across the U.S. and we wanna keep the party rolling,” stated Chuck Billy, frontman of Testament.
At the end of September, the tour will be traveling to Canada to play in Montreal. Guitarist Eric Peterson added, “We’re so excited to do a second leg of ‘Bay Strikes Back’ tour into Canada. We will be adding some newer songs and some older ones too into the set.”
Death Angel’s Mark Osegueda states, “I can’t begin to tell all of you how excited Death Angel is that this AMAZING tour has been extended with a second leg of North American dates! Night after night all three bands see how amazing the crowd reactions have been and we as band members are also so appreciative that we’re back doing what we love doing most of all! Playing music and exchanging energy with the most passionate fans of all! Thrash Metal Fans!” The tour is exciting for many reasons, including the reunion with Dave Lombardo. Like Exodus guitarist Gary Holt said, “This tour has been so raging, so crushing, what do we do to follow it up? We do it again!” Check out the tour dates below!
The Bay Strikes Back Fall 2022 Tour:
09/9 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
09/10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
09/12 – Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion
09/13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman
09/15 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
09/16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/18 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
09/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
09/21 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
09/22 – Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore
09/23 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
09/26 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater
09/27 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
09/28 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
09/30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus
10/1 – London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
10/3 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s
10/4 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
10/6 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
10/8 – Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre
10/10 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore
10/12 – Ventura, Calif. @ Majestic Ventura Theater
10/13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
10/14 – Reno, Nev. @ Cargo
10/15 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic
