Testament Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Exodus & Death Angel

Thrash metal band Testament is giving fans another chance to see them live on their “The Bay Strikes Back” tour. According to Loudwire, they announced that there will be a fall tour leg taking place in cities across the U.S. and Canada. The band will also be reuniting with Exodus and Death Angel.

Back in fall 2021, all three bands went on tour throughout the U.S. for Nuclear Blast’s 2021 “The Bay Strikes Back” tour. This time the bands are reuniting once again to give the fans another great run. “We’ve all been having a killer time playing a lot of sold out shows for die hard metal fans across the U.S. and we wanna keep the party rolling,” stated Chuck Billy, frontman of Testament.

At the end of September, the tour will be traveling to Canada to play in Montreal. Guitarist Eric Peterson added, “We’re so excited to do a second leg of ‘Bay Strikes Back’ tour into Canada. We will be adding some newer songs and some older ones too into the set.”

Death Angel’s Mark Osegueda states, “I can’t begin to tell all of you how excited Death Angel is that this AMAZING tour has been extended with a second leg of North American dates! Night after night all three bands see how amazing the crowd reactions have been and we as band members are also so appreciative that we’re back doing what we love doing most of all! Playing music and exchanging energy with the most passionate fans of all! Thrash Metal Fans!” The tour is exciting for many reasons, including the reunion with Dave Lombardo. Like Exodus guitarist Gary Holt said, “This tour has been so raging, so crushing, what do we do to follow it up? We do it again!” Check out the tour dates below!

The Bay Strikes Back Fall 2022 Tour:

09/9 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

09/10 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

09/12 – Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion

09/13 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman

09/15 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

09/16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/18 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

09/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

09/21 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

09/22 – Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore

09/23 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

09/26 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

09/27 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

09/28 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

09/30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

10/1 – London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

10/3 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

10/4 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

10/6 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

10/8 – Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre

10/10 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore

10/12 – Ventura, Calif. @ Majestic Ventura Theater

10/13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

10/14 – Reno, Nev. @ Cargo

10/15 – San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat