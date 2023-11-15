Travis Scott Reflects On Astroworld Tragedy In New GQ Interview: “I Always Think About It”

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 15th, 2023 - 12:43 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

In a recent GQ interview, Rapper Travis Scott reflects on a tragedy about an event during his Astroworld tour. According to The Fader, Scott recalls the events that occurred in his hometown show at the NRG Park in Houston, TX, as a part of a festival in 2021 on the 6th of November. Additionally, he recalls that a crowd surge injured thousands of people who attended his hometown show. The celebration at NRG Park was set to be a part of the rollout for Scott’s newly-released album, Utopia. However, the tragic event where thousands of his fans were injured terminated his plans.

Travis Scott has since vocalized his lingering devastation for the 2021 Astroworld tragedy: “I always think about it [the Astroworld tragedy]. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost… You just feel for those people. And their families.” In his newly-released album, Utopia, Scott released his single, “My Eyes.” A part of the song’s lyrics are direct references to the events of the Astroworld tragedy: “I replay them nights, and right by my side, all I see is a sea of people that ride with me / If they just knew what Scotty would do to jump off the stage and save him a child.”

The rapper has since described his opinions on emotional pain: “[I want them] [my fans] to know I have pain too. I have concerns, things that I think about, and the things I see on a day-to-day basis I think about them. And every day I want to find change in the things, to make things better, make myself better. It’s just like: I go through things like everyone else. And even recently through something like I never could imagine.”

Travis Scott has since been on his Circus Maximus tour. However, he recently postponed his performance for the 14th of October to a later date due to “reasons beyond our control.” There have been speculations that the tour has been facing financial issues.