A Look Back At Foo Fighters & Serj Tankian’s 2007 Live Cover Of Dead Kennedys’ “Holiday In Cambodia”

Back in March, Grammy award-winning rock band Foo Fighters lost their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins and the rest of the band were scheduled to perform at Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogotá, Colombia when he was found lifeless in his hotel room. The band had just performed at Lollapalooza Argentina mere days before his passing. Let’s take a look back at Foo Fighters and Hawkins performing a live cover of Dead Kennedys’ “Holiday In Cambodia” with System of a Down’s Serj Tankian in 2007.

The performance took place during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Dave Grohl-led band had quite a star-studded concert featuring special guests from Cee-Lo Green of Gnarls Barkley to the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead and Mastodon. Their set included covers of Prince, Led Zeppelin and Probot.

When watching the live performance video, it is difficult not to focus on Hawkins and his lively, energetic spirit even despite the fact that Tankian is present which is a grand occasion in itself. The musicians’ rendition of the song is a delightful blend of what makes the Foo Fighters and System of a Down so successful, with Tankian’s unique, inimitable vocals to the pure adrenaline and exuberance that the Foos exert when performing live. “Holiday in Cambodia” was released in 1980 as a part of Dead Kennedys’ debut studio album Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables.

Following Hawkins’ passing, the band canceled the remainder of their tour dates but have since announced two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts with one in London, England at Wembley Stadium on September 3 and one in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum on September 27. Special guests for the events include Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons, Chad Smith and more.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz