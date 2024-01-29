Khruangbin Announces Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2024 - 1:31 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Khruangbin has announced a major North American tour that will see the band play Coachella, Boston Calling and Bonnaroo music festivals as well as multiple nights at Denver’s Red Rocks, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre and more.

The Khru Club artist pre sale for the North American tour starts on Tuesday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time, with Spotify Fans first pre sale on January 31 at 10a.m. local time. A local and venue pre sale will be on Thursday, February 1 at 10 a.m. local time and regular on sale will be on Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets van be found HERE.

Khruangbin’s journey has been emphatically its own, with a sound and visual representation with few precedents, ignoring pop expectations, relying only on internal inspirations and a multitude of visions, which is mindset of penetrating the self, connecting to the surrounding world, modeling your own life experiences.

Khruangbin A LA SALA Tour Dates

4/18 – Alex Madonna Expo Center – San Luis Obispo, CA*

4/21 – Coachella – Indio, CA

4/23 – 24 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV *

4/24 – 27 – Revel – Albuquerque, NM *

5/22 – 23 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA ^

5/25 – Boston Calling – Boston, MA

5/26 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY ^

5/28 – Rockin’ At The Knox – Buffalo, NY ^

5/29 – Jacob’s Pavillion – Cleveland, OH ^

5/31 – 6/2 – History – Toronto, ON ^

6/4 – The Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI ^

6/7 – 9 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

6/11 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

6/14 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

8/15 – 16 – Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA %

8/18 – 19 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR %

8/21 – 22 – Kettlehouse – Bonner, MT %

8/24 – Granary Live – Salt Lake City, UT %

8/27 – 28 – Red Rocks – Morrison, CO &

9/20 – 21 – Forest Hills Tennis Stadium – New York, New York +

9/23 – The Anthem – Washington, DC $

10/2 – 3 – The Factory – St.Louis, MO $

10/9 -10 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA $

* w/ Hermano Gutiérrez

^ w/ John Carroll Kirby

% w/ Peter Cat Recording Co.

+ w/ Men I Trust

$ w/ Arooj Aftab