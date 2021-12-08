Khruangbin & Leon Bridges Announce New Album Texas Moon For February 2022 Release, Share Meditative New Song And Video “B-Side”

Home News Aly Rowell December 8th, 2021 - 4:25 PM

Leon Bridges and Khruangbin are collaborating again. The duo released an album, Texas Sun, last year, and now they’re coming out with a new record, aptly titled Texas Moon. The record releases February 18, 2022 on Dead Oceans, a partnership of with Colombia Records. An extension of the two’s chart-topping four-song Texas Sun journey, Texas Moon is an introspective stroll through the dark. “Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow,” says Khruangbin. “Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?” The band’s Laura Lee added: “It’s like a short story. And it leaves room to continue having these stories together. It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together.”

A new world, indeed. The video’s hazy ghost-town backdrop is a perfect setting for the nostalgic, bluesy track. Bridges’ and Khruangbin’s collaborations have inhaled these vibes, seamlessly weaving the two artists’ sounds together.

Leon Bridges has has a busy year. He released his stellar solo record, Gold-Diggers, and headlined Railbird Music Festival alongside My Morning Jacket and Margo Price. Khruangbin has also been on a solo tour, starting in July and spending the fall months all over the country.