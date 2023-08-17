Guns N Roses Release High-Anticipated New Single “Perhaps”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 17th, 2023 - 2:53 PM

According to loudwire.com, last year rock band Guns N’ Roses released the Hard Skool EP that featured two new tracks that have origins going back well over a decade.

Also the EP had live versions of the tunes “Don’t Cry” and “You’re Crazy,” with a live rendition of “Shadow of Your Love” appearing on the transparent vinyl edition of Hard Skool.

And now, Guns N’ Roses have surprised their fans with the release of the newest song “Perhaps,” follows a month after speculation that new music was on the way.

Also Gun N’ Roses went on social media to tease the songs titles “Perhaps” and “The General” on Twitter about a story of someone flipping through pieces of paper with song titles on them.

PERHAPS and possibly THE GENERAL posted on the official Guns N’ Roses IG stories?? They are 100% trolling us oh I’m sick of you bitches @gunsnroses pic.twitter.com/jPsD2XNXgp — J. ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) July 11, 2023

