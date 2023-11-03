Guns N Roses Live Debut Previously Unreleased Song “The General” At Hollywood Bowl

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 3rd, 2023 - 6:04 PM

The legendary Guns N Roses, played ‘The General’ live for the first time during the Hollywood Bowl, to surprise their crowd after months of much anticipation!

Guns N’ Roses are concluding another big US tour, and closed it out with a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl, a short distance away from their hometown, Sunset Strip.

Although they are not quite finished playing live shows for the year; they’ll be at the Heaven & Hell fest in Toluca, Mexico on Sunday. You could conceivably see Guns N’ Roses, Billy Idol, Gwar, and Carcass on the same day!

Last night, they played most of the classics that you’d want to hear, as well as different iconic covers such as the expected “Live And Let Die” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” but also Glen Campbell, the Stooges, Velvet Revolver, and the Godfather score. To end the show, a surprise unveiling of “The General.”

The General sounds like an menacing rocker with hints of synthpop, with slow, crushing riff with high, penetrating and screaming vocals.