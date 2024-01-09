The Smile Share Dynamic New Single “Friend Of A Friend

English rock band The Smile have revealed their brand-new single “Friend Of A Friend,” which is taken from the upcoming album Wall Of Eyes. Showcased live during the band’s 2022/2023 touring, the studio version features strings from the London Contemporary Orchestra and saxophone from Robert Stillman.

The video for “Friend Of A Friend was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and the video will be premiered alongside a surround sound album playback of Wall Of Eyes at a series of one-off events hosted at independent cinemas between January 18-25.

The event’s title is Wall Of Eyes On Film, which will celebrate the new album and The Smiles collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson. It will take place at 12 cinemas from Sydney to Mexico City and the event will feature Wall Of Eyes album playback in its entirety, for the first and only time with surround sound and accompanying never-before-seen footage of the album’s recording sessions.Each each venue will have the world film premiere of Friend Of A Friend and a presentation of Wall Of Eyes, both directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and shot on 35mm film.

A programme looking back over Paul Thomas Anderson’s previous directorial collaborations with both Thom Yorke and Radiohead to include ANIMA (short film) and Radiohead’s Daydreaming (35mm),Present Tense & The Numbers as well.

Further information on these events and how to obtain tickets can be found here HERE.Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. GMT on Thursday, January 11.

Wall Of Eyes On Film Screening Dates<

1/18 – The Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK*

1/18 – The Village East, Manhattan, New York, US*

1/19 – Brain Dead Studios, Los Angeles, US*

1/20 – SangSang Madang Cinema, Seoul, SK (x2 showings)

1/20 – Cinema Godard – Fondazione Prada, Milan, IT*

1/20 – Cine Tonalá, CDMX, MX

1/22 – 190 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku, Tokyo, JP*

1/22 – MK2 Quai de Loire, Paris, FR*

1/23 – Golden Age Cinema, Sydney, AUS (x2 showings)

1/23 – Eye Filmuseum, Amsterdam, NL*

1/23 – Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow, UK*

1/25 – 190 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku, Tokyo, JP*

1/25 – Kino Intimes, Berlin, DE

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat