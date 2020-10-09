Flaming Lips to Host a Concert Where Audience Members Will Be in Bubbles

Home News Roy Lott October 9th, 2020 - 12:11 AM

Flaming Lips are set to host a live concert where both the band and concert-goers will be in bubbles. Much like their performance of “Race For The Prize” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this year, the band is planning an actual concert in their hometown of Oklahoma City where the audience will be in giant bubbles. According to Brooklyn Vegan, frontman Wayne Coyne posted a photo from the unnamed venue with the uninflated bubbles spaced out on the floor.

In anterview with JamBase, Cotne states “The place that we’re at at the moment, it holds almost 4,000 people, but it only holds a hundred space bubbles,” Wayne tells us. “So it’s a lot of space in there.” He continues, “You fill them up and people can be in them for quite a while. I don’t think people quite realize that. Since we have some here, we’ve played with them and messed with them for quite a while. I mean, even back in 2006, I would get in one of the space bubbles at the end of our big Halloween parade here, and I would walk down the street for almost an hour in one. Yeah. You know what I mean? It holds a lot of air. I mean, you can be in there for quite a while. I just don’t think people quite realize what it is as a mechanism. But we’ve just messed with them for so long, we kind of know that it can all work and how it can work and all that.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat