Riot Fest Adds The Flaming Lips, Alkaline Trio, Patti Smith And More to 2021 Lineup

Riot Fest has officially finalized their lineup for their four day festival which is set to kick off later this month on the 16th. The festival has added psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips, rock band Alkaline Trio and singer-songwriter Patti Smith to their lineup.

The Flaming Lips were also added to the Psycho Las Vegas Festival’s lineup alongside other groups like electronic duo Thievery Corporation as well as metal bands like Deafheaven and Cult of Fire. The band has also expanded their headline tour to include Spring 2022 dates; most of the shows are in North America although there are a couple performances scheduled in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The group recently played at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California on August 20, 2021 after being forced to reschedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival has also added rock band Joyce Manor, indie rock band We Don’t Ride Llamas (WDRL) and singer-songwriter and pianist Kristeen Young.

The event will take place in Chicago, Illinois at various stages in Douglass Park. A preview party is scheduled for the first night which includes free carnival rides, sideshow performances, access to exclusive merch, a Riot Fest wedding chapel, a guest-judged singing competition and other fun activities.

Riot Fest recently announced that they would require proof of full vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test in order to attend the event. The more contagious Delta variant has forced many other festivals, concerts and venues to adopt similar policies in order to contain the spread.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado