Here Is Every Song In The Soundtrack For The Crew Motorfest Soundtrack Including Run The Jewels, The Black Keys, Royal Blood & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to nme.com, with over 140 licensed songs and 25 compositions for the upcoming game The Crew Motorfest, it features eight radio stations for each player to scroll through. The soundtrack features music from Run The Jewels, The Black Keys, Royal Blood and many more.

The late Jeff Beck, Bill Haley & His Comets, Local Dialect, The Platters, Nancy Sinatra, John Carpenter and 13ounce are on the soundtrack as well.

Blue Stahli and Ribongia are behind the game’s original soundtrack under Ubisoft Music, which means the soundtrack will likely be available on all music streaming services when the video game is released. The Crew Motorfest was released for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on September 14.

Each radio stations are split into the genres “Deep Stage”, “EDM”, “Goldies”, “Hit & Outrun”, “Power Of The Riff”, “Ravin’”, “The Drop” and “Vibin.” Below the article are the lists of songs that can be found under each genre.

“Deep Stage”

HDBeenDope – ‘Byrd’

Cushy – ‘Frontpage’

Cushy – ‘Glow’

Cushy – ‘Skullcrusher’

_91Nova – ‘The Edge’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Speedtribe’

Dirty Two Club – ‘Haole At Me’

STRLGHT – ‘Siren’

STRLGHT – ‘NRG’

Nbhd Nick – ‘Way Up’

Heyson – ‘Red Iris’

DJ Denz The Rooster – ‘Tokyo Fight’

Tilden Parc – ‘SPEED DiiAL’

NXTSUO – ‘Strangers’ (with SLPWLKR)

vxtor – ‘Arashi’

Nextro – ‘Saints’

Tisoki – ‘Comedown’

Reach – ‘Nobushi’

Yurie – ‘Lapse’ (with Dyzphoria)

Trev Case – ‘Renegade’

IntoAlter – ‘When We Leavin’ (with Too Martian and Peter Piffen)

Vo Williams – ‘Finisher’

Moo$H – ‘Nice’

KOANS – ‘Lambo’ (with Bigstat)

Lenny – ‘Jungle’

1SHERAMEE – ‘Gekokujo’ (with LVDEX)

Tisoki – ‘WAVEY’

LBLVNC – ‘Adonis’

vlaadul – ‘Kimono’

Alexander – ‘Gravity’ (with LAUTRE)

LBLVNC – ‘Da Vinci’ (with BULWARD)

Cedric Clinton – ‘Pono Love’

Oozi. – ‘Dreams’

Tame Impala – ‘Breathe Deeper’ (feat. Lil Yachty) (Lil Yachty remix)

Run The Jewels – ‘The Ground Below’

bbno$ – ‘Edamame’ (feat. Rich Brian)

Tasha The Amazon – ‘Ways’

Dread Pitt – ‘Play Pretend’ (with Josimar Gomes and Aristoteles)

Nase Foai – ‘Sweki’ (Evolution)

Grillabeats – ‘Trapanese 2’

Gravy Beats – ‘Ari-0’

SL!DE – ‘Cage’

Apashe – ‘Distance’ (feat. Geoffroy)

Keiden – ‘Ascension’ (with TRVTH)

B3RROR – ‘Alone’

Vo Williams – ‘Greatness’

“EDM”

Capa – ‘Falcon Punch’

Valante – ‘Brutus’

Pableno – ‘I Go Beast’

Heyson – ‘Noises’

Pableno – ‘We Don’t Give A’

Sons of Hades – ‘Roused’

NIGHTCAP – ‘Hypnotize’

Alder – ‘A Better You’

Ellis – ‘The Taste’

Jacksell – ‘Kawal’

Martin Garrix – ‘Follow’ (with Zedd)

FVLSVR – ‘Dune’

JNATHYN – ‘Rise’

Local Dialect – ‘Tyche’

Boye & Sigvardt – ‘Dudida’

No Mana – ‘Nostalgia Drive’