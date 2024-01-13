The Black Keys Announce New Album Ohio Players For April 2024 Release, Share New Single & Video “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Home News Robyn Violanda January 13th, 2024 - 12:53 AM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

The bluesy rock duo The Black Keys officially announced their 12th studio album, Ohio Players, coming on April 5th. The first single of the album, “Beautiful People (Stay High)” is officially out now, accompanied by a new lyric video as well. The vocalist and guitarist, Dan Auerbach, along with drummer Patrick Carney, make up the Ohio duo with smooth, groovy hits.

The first track to be released from this album is not an exception to the classic rock and roll sound of the duo. The vintage, black-and-white aesthetic and 3:4 framing of the music video reflect the old school style of the song. The Black Keys are known to drop tracks that beautifully blend rock and blues, such as their 11th studio album: Dropout Boogie.

The lyrics of the song are fairly catchy and easy to follow, memorize, and get stuck in your head. The Black Keys have always loved being lively and playful with their music. The duo has been fairly consistent throughout their career in maintaining a carefree, wild and spirited auras.

Here is the official tracklist for Ohio Players, releasing on April 5, 2024.

This is Nowhere Don’t Let Me Go Beautiful People (Stay High) On The Game Only Love Matters Candy And Her Friends (Ft. Lil Noid) I Forgot To Be Your Lover Please Me (Till I’m Satisfied) You’ll Pay Paper Crown (Ft. Beck & Juicy J) Live Till I Die Read Em and Weep Fever Tree Everytime You Leave

In early 2023, The Black Keys duo featured a DJ set for the American garage rock band: The Arcs. The band was formed by Aurbach himself in 2015. Later that summer, Auerbach and Carney were touring for their Dropout Boogie tour.