Laura Jane Grace Shares Dynamic New Single “Dysphoria Hoodie”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 4th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Laura Jane Grace has returned with a brand new song entitled “Dysphoria Hoodie.” The track serves as the lead single from Grace’s forthcoming studio album while also marking her first new music since the release of her At War With The Silverfish EP which arrived back in 2021.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Grace offered, “This is a song about gender dysphoria and your favorite hooded sweatshirt,” Grace says. “Any trans person out there knows what a dysphoria hoodie is — it’s the hoodie you wear when feeling low and dysphoric and you don’t want the world reading your gender. Hide your body shape, hide your head, disappear as much as you can. Wrap yourself up in it like a blanket anywhere you go. Make your flesh become cotton. Instant protection from the outside world. My dysphoria hoodie happens to be an Adidas hoodie, so yes, this is in fact really just a tribute song to my favorite Adidas hoodie.”

Grace will be hitting the road this fall and winter for a tour of the U.S. The trek will kick off on October 29 in Gainesville, Florida at Vivid Music Hall. Grace will also be visiting Miami, St. Louis, Lawrence, Denver, Omaha and Minneapolis before finishing off the tour with a show in Madison, Wisconsin on January 6 as part of Joey’s Song Benefit.

Laura Jane Grace Fall 2023 & Winter 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

10/29 — Gainesville, FL — The FEST (Vivid Music Hall)

11/8—13 — Miami, FL — Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise

12/28 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway

12/29 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theatre

12/31 — Denver, CO — The Marquis

1/2 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown

1/3 — Minneapolis, MN — Cloudland

1/6 — Madison, WI — Joey’s Song Benefit