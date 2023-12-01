Lana Del Rey Covers John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 1st, 2023 - 4:11 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to NME, Lana Del Rey shares an emotive rendition of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” It comes as no surprise that Del Rey’s interpretation of the 1971 song incorporates elements of her distinctive style, showcasing her emotive vocals and subtle traces of Americana.

The renowned rendition of this song was mainly delivered by The Righteous Brothers and gained significant recognition for its feature in the movie Ghost. Nevertheless, it does share a connection with Presley. This heartfelt song, “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” serves as a poignant tribute to the captivating allure of West Virginia and the profound sense of belonging that it evokes. In the song’s refrain, it conveys the deep yearning to return to their roots in West Virginia through the heartfelt lyrics, “Transport me back, country roads… West Virginia, where the mountains embrace, transport me back, country roads.” Within the song’s interlude, it amplifies the longing for home by melodiously narrating about the faint echoes of homeland reaching ears from a distance, and lamenting the missed opportunity to return “in days gone by.”

In addition to the assortment of covers she has showcased throughout the years, she has recently unveiled her own rendition of Elvis Presley’s timeless classic “Unchained Melody”. This musical journey builds upon her previous interpretations, which have included Tammy Wynette’s empowering anthem “Stand By Your Man” and Sublime’s laid-back tune “Doin’ Time”. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey previously collaborated with Holly Macve for a single titled “Suburban House” that reflects a sense of disillusionment with love and the desire for a deeper sense of fulfillment within the confines of a suburban lifestyle.





