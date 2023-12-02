Dragonforce Joined By Amaranthe’s Elize Ryd For New Duet Version Of “Doomsday Party”

Home News Jordan Rizo December 2nd, 2023 - 12:53 PM

The British power metal band, Dragonforce, has teamed up with Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) for a new version of their single. In the new version of the single, “Doomsday Party”, the song elicits upbeat emotions for the listener, and it incorporates a combination of undeniable music talent from both the band, and Ryd.

The incorporation of Ryd’s vocals enable a peaceful and angelic atmosphere, and as it combines with the band’s instrumentation and raspier vocals, it creates an addicting listen. From the beginning to the end, the single is extremely upbeat and it includes energetic instruments such as the guitar and bass. Accompanied with the music video, the viewer can identify the enjoyment the artists have with this song and the chemistry they share working together. The music video shows the band members playing their instrument enthusiastically as Ryd is seen on a small TV screen, smiling and confidently singing her heart away. As noted in the Press release, Ryd mentions how the song “hypes every cell in her body” and she also comments on her gratitude for being a part of Dragonforce’s history. Herman Li of Dragonforce also discloses their appreciation for Ryd’s vocals and how he describes himself to be a fan of hers. When the press release shares how both the band and Ryd enjoy working together, one can most certainly detect that in the new single that reveals their sparkling dynamic.

The meaning of the song is also quite significant. For instance, with lyrics such as, “So pack your bags tonight ’cause there’s no one home…. Endless winter nights, fuel is running low.. Spend our lives at work but nothing to bring home” the artists are expressing melancholy emotions. Although the song is very energetic and hyped, the lyrics seem to be a metaphor in revealing the inner sense of hopelessness within people that does not seem to go away with distractions. Of course, the song can have many interpretations depending on the listener, but without a doubt, it urges the listener to think critically while also enjoying the magical tune.