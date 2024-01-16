Devon Welsh Announces New Album Come With Me If You Want To Live For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “You Can Do Anything”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2024 - 2:26 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Devon Welsh, the acclaimed experimental pop artist and former frontman of Majical Cloudz, has announced his third solo album, Come With Me If You Want To Live, is set for release on March 15 by American Dreams. This is the artist‘s first album since 2019’s True Love, which maintains the humanistic songwriting the Canadian songwriter has become known for but unexpectedly takes the form of a soundtrack for an action movie.

As an musician who consistently seeks to break the fourth wall between artist and audience, Welsh invites the listeners to cast themselves as the director and protagonist of their own high octane and life affirming film. Explaining the album’s concept, Welsh says: “It’s a soundtrack for a film that doesn’t exist and probably shouldn’t exist. In that sense it’s a fantasy album. But a lot of the songs are personal fantasies, so it’s also something of a personal album. I hope it’s a fun album in the sense that it inspires your own personal action movie.

The artist adds: “So you could call it an action album. It would be fair to call it a pop album, in that I would be pleased if it were popular. It’s my album, but I want to give it to you. So it’s your album now.” Regarding the title, Welsh added: “You should take the title both as an homage to The Terminator and also as me saying to you, ‘I want you to live’. So in that sense, the album is about living. I am still alive.”

Along with the announcement, Welsh shared the album’s thrilling lead single “You can Do Anything” and in the following statement, the artist shares his thoughts about the tune: “I hope that as you listen to this song, you will feel what the title says. It’s the opening scene to the film, where we meet the protagonist in the midst of an explosive sequence full of melodrama and winks at the camera. If I constructed it correctly, the song should fill you with a sense of momentum and can do attitude.”

The track also arrives with a music video by multimedia artist and visual designer Jason Harvey, who provides an interpretation of the overriding theme of the album and presenting a generated superhero version of Welsh.

Come With Me If You Want To Live Track List

You Can Do Anything Stranger Fooled Again That’s What We Needed Heaven Deserves You Face To Face Brother Twenty Seven Best Laid Plans Before The Moon Was Full Sister Alone Come With Me If You Want To Live

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister