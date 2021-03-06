Devon Welsh Releases Two New Songs “New York” and “Realism” for Bandcamp Friday

Home News Anna Scott March 6th, 2021 - 1:34 PM

The singer-songwriter Devon Welsh has shared two new songs, “New York” and “Realism” for Bandcamp Friday.The two singles are apparently the first in a series of A-side/B-side releases that he’ll be sharing throughout year

Bandcamp Fridays began last March as a monthly event where all fees would be waived for artists. All proceeds from the day go to musicians and record labels who cannot benefit from live events. In December, the streaming site announced they were extending the monthly events until May 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

The two tracks, “New York” and “Realism,” feature smooth, groovy electronic beats, completed with Welsh’s earnest lyrics and unique vocals.

Listen to “New York” and “Realism” on Bandcamp here:

<a href="https://devonwelsh.bandcamp.com/album/new-york-realism">New York / Realism by Devon Welsh</a>

Welsh also shared a lyric video for “Realism”:

The Canadian-born musician, a former member of the electropop duo Majical Cloudz, dropped a surprise LP called New Album Click Here Now!. Walsh also launched a new live-streaming website, Kior, last March. Kior aims to connect viewers and artists by having artists submit to the site’s calendar. His other group Majical Cloudz released their latest record Are You Alone? in October 2015 before disbanding in 2016.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister