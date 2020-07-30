Devon Welsh Surprise Releases New Album Click Here Now!

Home News Roy Lott July 30th, 2020 - 10:03 PM

Former member Majical Cloudz Devon Welsh has surprised a released a brand new LP called New Album Click Here Now!. According to Pitchfork, Welsh describes the collection as “a musical interpretation of some poems I have written in the last few months.” Along with the album announcement, he has also released its lead single called “Walther PPK with Pickles, Peppers and Ketchup.” The song provides an eerie sound with a spoken word from Welsh throughout. Take a listen below.

New Album Click Here Now! serves as the follow up to True Love, released last year. Earlier this year, he launched a new live-streaming website called Koir, in collaboration with Zola Jesus (Nika Danilova) and web developer Erik Zuuring. With the launch, he released two full-length solo albums. The website’s goal is to “provide a centralized service to submit digital events to their online calendar, as well as helpful guides on livestreaming.”

Welsh’s former venture, half of art-pop duo Majical Cloudz, was originally formed with Matthew E. Duffy, releasing their 2010 self-titled debut and sophomore album, II the following year. Duffy was then replaced with electronic producer Matthew Otto in 2012 after deciding to leave the group. With the Otto, Majical Cludz released their third and final fourth albums, 2013’s Impersonator and 2015’s Are You Alone?. They eventually disbanded in March 2016.

<a href="http://devonwelsh.bandcamp.com/album/click-here-now">Click Here Now! by Devon Welsh</a>

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister