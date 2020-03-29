Majical Cloudz’s Devon Welsh Launches Livestreaming Website, Koir, With Zola Jesus

Home News Peter Mann March 29th, 2020 - 2:58 PM

Montreal, Quebec, Canadian-based singer and songwriter Devon Welsh, formerly of Majical Cloudz art-pop duo fame, has recently announced the launch of his new live-streaming website, Koir. Welsh, who has released two full length solo projects, striving to promote more independent artists, according to a press release, “… just launched the website Koir with Zola Jesus (Nika Danilova) and web developer Erik Zuuring. During global quarantines when musicians are turning to livestreaming as a way to still connect with fans, Koir provides a centralized service to submit digital events to their online calendar, as well as helpful guides on livestreaming.”

Welsh’s Koir website comes at a time suited for such artist interaction with fans, to present material to monetize and connect with their respective audiences. Amidst the backdrop of the current coronavirus pandemic, utilizing healthy standards and practices such as self-isolation and social distancing helps facilitate what Koir brings to the table with innovations to technology in regards to the music industry.

Welsh once apart of the group Majical Cloudz, first collaborated with Matthew E. Duffy from 2010-2011 with their first efforts including their 2010 self-titled debut and 2011’s sophomore album, II. Duffy leaving shortly thereafter, gave way to partnership with electronic producer Matthew Otto joining the group in 2012 until their disbandment in March 2016. Otto lent his sublime experimental soundscapes on Cloudz’s third and final fourth albums, 2013’s Impersonator and 2015’s Are You Alone?, respectively.

The now more than ever evolving transitions to live-streaming content strengthens the decline of the incentivized financial component of the music industry as artists who planned to participate in annual shows and events are forced to rethink their approach. As previously noted in the aforementioned press release, the Koir team goes in depth with their mission statement and what they pan to achieve saying:

“Though livestreaming is not intended to replace live music, it gives musicians another option to monetize and promote their music. We feel it is important that musicians have as many tools and resources as possible in a time when the financial value of music is in decline.”

Welsh as of late has recorded two full length studio albums that consists of his 2018 debut Dream Songs and last year’s True Love, via Matador Records. Recently releasing his latest single “Wasted”, according to the aforementioned press release, “Devon also recently launched a Patreon membership platform here to share new music with his fans, who can directly support his projects, including unreleased demos and eventually livestreamed performances.” Welsh goes on to further detail his experiences with the ever evolving music industry and what he deems important to his loyalty to fans and fan interaction saying:

“I want to be actually independent as a musician. I hope to escape the incentives, pressures and inducements of the music industry to make music in a certain way, release it in a certain way, and cooperate in a certain way. As much as possible, I hope to have a career as a musician that only depends on the relationship I have with people who listen to my music, rather than algorithms or editorial decisions.”

As previously reported in Exclaim!, Koir’s current platform encompasses a wide range of artists voices with live-streaming listed events “…from Sacred Bones Records and Don Giovanni Records, in addition to sessions from Kevin Morby, Christine and the Queens, James Blake and DJ D-Nice’s popular Club Quarantine. Find complete scheduling here.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister