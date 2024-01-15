Gruff Rhys Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Bad Friend”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, Super Furry Animals’s frontman Gruff Rhys will be releasing his new solo album Sadness Sets Me Free at the end of the month and the artist has announced a US tour in support if the upcoming album. The tour kicks off in Brooklyn at Union Pool on March 8 before stopping ing its way to Austin for SXSW and then wrapping up in Seattle on March 28. Tickets for all non SXSW shows go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting GruffRhys.com.

Also Gruff has shared another song from the record called “Bad Friend” and the instrumentation is fantastic by how the instrumentation fills the air with a lovely sift rock vibe while Gruff serenades the ears with otter sweet melody. As fr the music video, each scene shows the artist making his way to the friend who messaged him.

Speaking about his latest tune, Gruff says: “People always refer to ‘good friends’. This song is toying with the idea of the ‘bad friend’. Maybe a bad friend is still better than not being a friend at all. Some friends function better than others, but they’re not enemies. Within the structures of 21st-century life, the pressure on people’s time – and what we are expected to be able to perform in daily life – is so kaleidoscopic. If I could shorten the sentiments to one line, it would be ‘all in good time’. It’s me reaching out to friends through song because maybe I haven’t had the chance to go to their house or talk to them on the phone.”

Gruff Rhys Tour Dates

3/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

3/9 – Washington, DC – DC9

3/10 – Raleigh, NC – Kings

3/11 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

3/13 – Austin, TX – SXSW

3/14 – Austin, TX – SXSW

3/15 – Austin, TX – SXSW

3/18– Phoenix, AZ – Dirty Drummer

3/19 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

3/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

3/23 – Sacramento, CA – Starlet Room

3/24 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

3/26 – Portland, OR – Mission Theatre

3/27 – Seattle, WA – Barboza