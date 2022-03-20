Gruff Rhys Releases Dynamic Double Single “People Are Pissed” And “Arogldarth”

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 20th, 2022 - 3:55 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Welsh musician, composer and producer Gruff Rhys announced a new two-track single on Rough Trade Records titled, “People are Pissed.” The new tracks are available digitally and a special limited edition cassette, designed by regular collaborator Mark James, is available for preorder via https://gruffrhys.ffm.to/peoplearepissed.

The lyric video is simple and reminiscent of old word art fonts. It is simply a green background with the gigantic words “PEOPLE ARE PISSED” turning every which way. The song itself is very catchy and fun to listen to as the piano plays an unforgettable tune. One may even think it’s comical, but Gruff actually felt otherwise while he created the song. Regarding the song, Gruff says, “The lyrics were inspired by the widespread anger I–and many other people felt towards the incompetence and arrogance of the Johnson regime during the lockdowns–not that I feel any different now”, he goes on to add, “I mean the words go off on one like most of my songs, but that was the seed of the idea.” The video is available to listen to via several platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Amazon music. It is also available to buy from Rough Trade and download from the iTunes Store.

This single follows Gruff’s Top 10 chart success in the UK on his most recent album, Seeking New Gods, which was released in May of last year. The two tracks featured on the “People Are Pissed” single are each over 8 minutes long and once again represent Gruff’s brilliance and creativity.

