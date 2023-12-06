SXSW 2024 Announces Second Round Of Performing Artists Featuring Gruff Rhys, Ho99o9, The View & More

Home News Skyy Rincon December 6th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

SXSW Music Festival has announced the second round of their 2024 performing artists lineup. The new year’s event will mark the 38th installment and is currently scheduled to take place from March 11 through March 16 in Austin, Texas at various venues. Gruff Rhys, The View and Ho99o9 are just a few from the expansive list of musicians set to play the 2024 edition of SXSW.

Even more countries are being represented with the announcement of this second wave of performers. The international lineup features 250, Afternoon Bike Ride, Ako（a子), Alexander Biggs Alex Nicol, Anna Smyrk, Anna Vaverková, Another Sky, Arches, Askew, Axel Flóvent, Äyanna, The Ayoub Sisters, The Beatbox Collective, Bee Bee Sea, Benjamin Walker, Bess Atwell, Bleach Lab, BLK JKS, Blue Lake, Boy With Apple, Camidoh, Carla Geneve, Chalk, Chartreuse,, Chelsea Carmichael, Chiaki Mayumura, China Bears, Chxrry22, CLT DRP, Conchur White, CURRLS, Dasom Baek, Delights, DICE, Divorce, Dobrawa Czocher, DOMICO, Do Nothing, Dream Nails, Dumb Buoys Fishing Club, dust, Earth Tongue, Eleni Drake, Elisapie, Elle Shimada, Ellie Bleach, Emily Barker, Emma Aibara, Enola Gay, Etta Bond, Fat Dog, FAZI 法兹, Field Guide, Folk Bitch Trio, FONTINE, Forest Claudette, Friedberg, Gavin James, Grandbrothers, GRÓA, Gurriers, HALLEY, HIEN, Hause Plants, HighSchool, Hinako Omori, HMS Morris, Holly Macve, Humour, HYPNOSIS THERAPY, Iona Zajac, Iris Jean, Izo FitzRoy, JADA, JÁNA, Jazz re:freshed DJs, Jeannel, Jeshi, JFDR, Jon Vinyl, Juani Mustard, JUANPALITOSCHINOS, Kali Claire, Ken Yates, Kikuo, Kroi, LAIR, Laura-Mary Carter, Laura Misch, Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys, L E M F R E C K, Library Card, Los Cogelones, Lottery Winners, Malugi, Mama Terra, The Manatees, maxime, Meagre Martin, Mia June, Mick Flannery, Minas, Nagasaki Swim, Native Harrow, néomí, NeOne Wonderer, Neon Waltz, Night Lunch, NOBRO, O., OSKA, PAPISA, Pink Pablo, Planet Giza, Plastic Palms, poolblood, Population II, The Psychotic Monks, PVA, Ralphie Choo, rEDOLENT, Rory James, RUBIO, Selfish Sons, She’s In Parties, Soda Blonde, Sofia Kourtesis, Sofi Paez, South Summit, SPRINTS, Stuck in the Sound, Sui Zhen, Sultan Stevenson, Swallow the Rat, Sycco, Tamera, TENGGER, t e s t p r e s s, TFD (Total Fucking Darkness), Tokyo Syoki Syodo, TRACY DE SA, Tufan Derince, twst, The Vices, VLURE, Vulva Voce, William The Conqueror, Wyldest, The XCERTS, Yb, Yo Diablo, Yogetsu Akasaka, YU-KA, Zheani, Zoon, ZÓRA and zouz.

Artists based in the U.S. hale from over 20 states including California, Texas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Massachusetts, New York, Wisconsin, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Washington, Michigan, Florida and Vermont. American featured performing artists are as follows: YHWH Nailgun, Venus, Twins, Vera Sola, Water Damage, This Is Lorelei, THUS LOVE, May Rio, Miranda and the Beat, Miranda del Sol, MØAA, Laney Tripp, The Howdies, Emily Frembgen, fantasy of a broken heart, Fust, Glasser, Akira Galaxy, Amis du Teche, Angelo Moore and the Brand New Step, Bad Bad Hats, beccs, Being Dead, Bloomsday, BROTHER DEGE, Buffalo Nichols, Certainly So, Cha’keeta B, Chief Cleopatra, Danny Bonilla, Daydream Twins, Dead Tooth, Dirt Buyer, Discovery Zone, Caleb Landry Jones, Glixen, Good Looks, Harvest Thieves, The HawtThorns, Hooks & The Huckleberries, Hour, IFE, Larry Seaman, Lauren Lakis, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, Lisa Morales, Jack Barksdale, Jack Harris, Jad Fair and the Placebos, JM Stevens, Justin Webb, Jon Muq, Jaimee Harris, Logan Crosby, Logan Halstead, Natalie Jane Hill, Moody Bank$, The Tiarras, Madam Radar, Styrofoam Winos, The Sully Band, Talia Goddess, Teenage Sequence, Telehealth, Texas String Assembly, Sam Williams, San Gabriel, San Saba County, Seafoam Walls, Sinkane, Omni, Skateland,SNACKTIME, Softee, Pelvis Wrestley, Perennial, Presence, Pylon Reenactment Society, Rainbow Girls, The Rare Occasions, Redbud, Robby Hecht and Rodeo Boys.

