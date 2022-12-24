Gruff Rhys Announces Soundtrack For Feature Film “The Almond & The Seahorse” For February 2023 Release, Drops Storytelling Music Video For “Amen”

Home News Hannah Boyle December 24th, 2022 - 10:32 PM

Gruff Rhys has been tasked with creating music to be utilized in the soundtrack of new movie “The Almond & The Seahorse” set to be released in late February of 2023. The movie, starring Rebel Wilson, Celyn Jones, and Charlotte Gainsburg, follows the story of an architect and an archeologist as they navigate life after a traumatic brain injury. Rhys’ song ‘Amen’ can be heard throughout the movie. With such a dark and deep subject matter, Rhys has risen to the challenge of summarizing that plot with the song ‘Amen’.

Although written before Rhys was asked to take part in “The Almond & The Seahorse”, Rhys thought ‘Amen’ to be a perfect fit. The song ‘Amen’ is soft and sweet, yet haunting and dramatic. the profound sadness found in the melodic piano playing wraps the listeners chest in a vice and forces them to sink into the music. The reflective nature of the song in part is what makes ‘Amen’ so evocative. The melancholic ilk is dripping with loneliness and regret, yet with a light almost dreamlike edge. There is something surreal about the song that only adds to the thought provocative essence and that is what makes the song so captivating. With a song already so intriguing, one can only hold their breath in anticipation of the film and soundtrack to come.

The video for ‘Amen’ acts as a perfect teaser for both the soundtrack and the film. The video follows both Rhys as an artist and switches to various scenes throughout “The Almond & The Seahorse”.

watch video for ‘amen’ below



photo credits: Raymond Flotat