Mike Shinoda Shares Hard-Hitting New Single “Already Over”

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis

LinkinLinkin Park’s co-lead vocalist Mike Shinoda returns with a new released single “Already Over” via Warner Records. Shinoda has created a raw and intimate vision by singularly writing, recording, singing, and playing all the instruments in the track.

Driven by the energy of live kinetic drums, raw distorted guitar and his unique vocal style, “Already Over” embodies the hallmarks of the sound that he helped create with Linkin Park.

Mike Shinoda shares about the song, “Already Over” came to me as I was sitting with my favorite guitar in my hands – the same guitar I used on songs from ‘What I’ve Done’ to ‘In My Head.’ There was a familiar DNA to the song that I think Linkin Park fans will recognize. For me, it creates a bridge from the past to a blurry but exciting future.”

He also adds on, “In the bigger picture this release takes some of my favorite things about releasing music and assembles them in a different way – with more music, games, challenges, great things to watch, and lots of new art on the way.”

The release has garnered a great deal of excitement, largely due to the various fan activities accompanying it. He initiated the campaign by presenting cryptic, mood-setting images to Tumblur posts on the internet to establish the tone of the new chapter. Song snippets were disseminated in fragments across several online platforms for fans to recollect and reassemble. Mike Shinoda has previously made a song for the movie Scream VI. The song “Already Over” explores themes of loss, struggle to move over from a past relationship or situation, describing feelings of pain or being broken.