Fall Out Boy Selling Vinyl Infused with Band’s Real Tears Called Crynyl

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Today rock band Fall Out Boy have announced they will be bringing maximum emotional fidelity to their new album So Much (For) Stardust with the introduction of Crynyl, which are records filled with real tears from the band.

According to cosequence.net Fall Out Boy hinted at Crynyl back in March when they posted an Instagram video of bassist Pete Wentz applying tear stick, chopping onion and sweetly reminiscing on his friendship with Patrick Stump for this project.

Wentz’s tears went toward one of the 50 copies available of So Much (For) Stardust on Crynyl, which comes packaged in a gatefold box with a built-in, fully functional tissue dispenser.

Unfortunately for Fall Out Boy fans, the first Crynyl pressing of So Much (For) Stardust is already sold out but there are possibilities that Fall Out Boy are already making plans for more records .

So Much (For) Stardust is Fall Out Boy’s eighth studio album and debuted as the No. 1 Rock Album upon its release in March. On June 21 Fall Out Boy will launch their headline So Much For (Tour) Dust trek across stadiums and arena worldwide at Chicago’s famed Wrigley Field. Tickets, tour dates and all details are available here.