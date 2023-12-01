Doja Cat Responds To Fans After Disappointment at New Jersey Show

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 1st, 2023 - 6:04 PM

According to NME, Doja Cat apologizes to fans after she felt disappointed by her live show in New Jersey last night on November 30. Yesterday, the talented rapper and singer graced the stage of Newark’s Prudential Center arena, treating her fans to an unforgettable performance. This concert was just one stop on her ongoing headline tour across North America, which began on October 31.

After the live show, she shared a message on her instagram stories, “I’m so fuckin sorry New Jersey[.] I don’t know what the fuck that was[.] I’m really not happy with my energy tonight.” The LA artist refrained from providing details about the mishap that occurred during the concert, however, a few attendees have taken to X/Twitter to express their opinions on the matter.

A fan account shared a screenshot of Doja Cat’s apology and said that the show was actually “one of her best so far.” Another fan shared that they thought Doja “did amazing” and another commented “She literally killed it tonight idk [I don’t know] what she’s saying” while a follower suggested that Doja was “so tired” and lastly another wrote “she’s way too hard on herself.” Meanwhile, Doja Cat previously shared a music video titled “Agora Hills” from her new album, Scarlet.





