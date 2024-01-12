Amigo The Devil Share New Single & Video “The Mechanic”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 12th, 2024 - 5:00 AM

Florida-based singer songwriter Amigo The Devil has returned with a brand new single “The Mechanic” alongside an accompanying music video. The song serves as a latest glimpse into what fans and critics alike can expect from the forthcoming album Yours Until The War Is Over which is set to arrive on February 23 via Liars Club Records.

The lyricism is deeply introspective and meaningful, reflecting on an unhealthy relationship and trauma bonding. For example: “Like a house that’s on fire but you love how it feels/ So you throw in the memories to feed it / The more you let go, the harder it is to leave.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Danny Kiranos offered, “The song is in line with realizing your own flaws, but coming from the other side than previous single ‘Cannibal Within,’ where you are the one causing a lot of the imbalance.”

Amigo The Devil is set to hit the road this winter alongside Flogging Molly, kicking off the U.S. trek with a show in Mashantucket, Connecticut at Foxwood Resort Casino on February 16. The tour will come to an end in Las Vegas, Nevada at Shamrock Rebellion on March 17.

Amigo The Devil announced their new album Yours Until The War Is Over back in October. “The Mechanic” follows lead single “Cannibal Within” which received a somber music video in early November. In 2022, Amigo The Devil joined Murder By Death on a summer co-headlining tour. In September 2021, Kiranos played Psycho Las Vegas Festival alongside High On Fire, Down and Drab Majesty. Amigo The Devil also took part in the Slay At Home Live Stream finale with Lacuna Coil and Local H in June 2021.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer