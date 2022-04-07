Amigo The Devil And Murder By Death Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher April 7th, 2022 - 7:07 PM

Dark folk groups Murder by Death and Amigo the Devil have unveiled the official dates for their upcoming summer tour. The tour will continue from August through September.

Amigo the Devil also appeared at the 2022 Inaugural Cruise Festival in February alongside Rob Zombie, Chebelle, Mastodon, Black Stone Cherry, New Years Day, DED, All Good Things, Plush and more.

The upcoming tour will begin August 5 in Austin, and travel through Dallas, Tulsa, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Kalamazoo, Queens, Baltimore, Asheville, Denver, Salt Lake City, Tucson, San Diego and Portland before finishing up on September 11 in Seattle. Samantha Crain and the Katacombs will be joining Murder by Death and Amigo the Devil on select dates.

“Grateful to be back on the road playing all these gorgeous venues with Amigo the Devil (finally),” Murder by Death’s Adam Turla said of the previously-postponed tour. “This is our only tour this year and we are gonna put everything into it.”

“It’s a total joy to put this tour together with a band that I’ve loved and looked up to forever,” Amigo the Devil continued. “As heartbreaking as it was pausing the initial 2020 tour together for lockdown, we knew it would be even bigger and better when the right time came around… VOILÀ, let’s party!”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Amigo the Devil and Murder by Death 2022 Tour:

Aug 05 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn *

Aug 06 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live *

Aug 07 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom *

Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – Lemonade Park *

Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag *

Aug 12 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

Aug 14 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

Aug 15 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden *

Aug 19 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center *

Aug 20 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live! *

Aug 22 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station *

Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre †

Aug 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot †

Aug 31 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater †

Sep 01 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues †

Sep 08 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall †

Sep 09 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall †

Sep 10 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile †

Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile †