Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson (Plains) Debut Aidy Bryant Directed Music Video For “Hurricane”

Roy Lott October 13th, 2022 - 12:33 AM

Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson has formed a super duo named Plains and they have shared their first single “Hurricane,” and its accompanying music video. The track comes ahead of the release of their album I Walked With You A Ways, out this Friday, October 14 via Anti-. “Hurricane” is a mid-tempo country tune that pays homage to the country sound everyone loves. The music video sees them performing the song with flowers and gauzy filters. It is directed by Aidy Byant, who noted that the inspiration came from Lorretta Lynn’s performances. “We had a talented, hardworking crew and paid homage to Loretta Lynn’s 70’s TV performances. I’m also going to drive the bus for their tour, so see you on the road!”

In an interview with Pitchfork, Williamson discussed the new song. “Hurricane” was the last song that was written for our record. We knew we needed one more, and when Katie brought Hurricane to the table we both knew the album was complete. It was incredible for me to watch this song reveal itself; from the early moments of Katie playing it for me on an acoustic guitar just days before we went to make the album, and then blossoming in the studio with the band into this total banger with huge choruses. Aidy’s video is the perfect companion for this tune, and we had a blast working with her and her team to make the visual world for this one come to life.”

The duo also spoke about the influences of country music for their debut.”When I was a little girl, artists like Shania Twain and the Chicks were my heroes, but something happened along the way where I decided that that wasn’t cool for a while, Williamson stated. “But through this project, it’s all coming full circle. It’s like, no, that’s actually the coolest.

Crutchfield added saying “I had the exact same experience. I almost wonder if, for any music-loving adult, it’s just universal that you reject the music of your parents and your childhood, and then you inevitably circle back. It just is part of life.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer