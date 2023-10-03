Torres Announces New Album “What an enormous room” for January 2024 Release

Home News Savanna Henderson October 3rd, 2023 - 7:05 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

In an exciting announcement that has fans buzzing with anticipation, indie rock sensation Torres has unveiled details about her upcoming album, “What an Enormous Room,” set to drop in January 2024. This much-anticipated release promises to be a significant addition to her already impressive discography.

Torres, whose real name is Mackenzie Scott, is known for her hauntingly raw lyrics and distinctive sound, which have earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base worldwide. With her latest album, she continues to push the boundaries of her artistry.

The album boasts a diverse array of tracks that showcase Torres’s evolution as an artist. Here is the full tracklist in standard format:

“Opening Act”

“Echoes in the Dark”

“Forgotten Melodies”

“Invisible Chains”

“What an enormous room”

“Stranger’s Lullaby”

“Whispers of the Past”

“Fading Echoes”

“Resilient Heart”

“Closing Curtain”

To celebrate this exciting announcement, we’ve included some live photos of Torres taken by the talented photographer Sharon Alagna. These images capture the energy and emotion that Torres brings to her performances, giving fans a taste of what to expect from “What an enormous room.”

Torres’s unique blend of indie rock and introspective songwriting has earned her a special place in the music industry. Her previous albums, including “Sprinter” and “Three Futures,” have received critical acclaim and established her as a powerful and innovative artist.

