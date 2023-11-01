TORRES Presents New Single/Video “I got the fear”

Home News Kennedy Huston November 1st, 2023 - 5:34 PM

Photo Credit: Michelle Baptista

Singer-songwriter Torres has released an official music video for her song “I Got The Fear” off of her upcoming album What An Enormous Room–out January 26. This has been the up-and-coming artist’s fifth released official music video with two stemming from her 2021 album Thirstier.

The video primarily consists of Torres–or Mackenzie Scott–standing still and singing the lyrics in a somber tone while colorful lighting and graphics create dimension and visual artistic qualities to the overall video. Co-produced by Scott herself and Sarah Jaffe, the song delves into the artist’s personal struggles with anxiety and depression.

Scott shares, “A collective dread has been mounting. Everyone I know is having a brawl with the universe, with themselves…wars, climate catastrophe, a [andemic, the worldwide regression on human rights, the political hellscape–it affects everybody, and I know we’re all feeling it in waves of varying degree all the time.”

She continues, “I think it’s really important that we find a way to get our hopes back up. I’m here to try to help light the way if I can. Most days I really believe humanity will find a way. But there’s a nagging anxiety tha maybe that won’t happen. One has to wonder if it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy that a species that believes it’s doomed will doom itself.”

Recorded in North Carolina’s Stadium Heights Sound, the album was engineered by Ryan Picked, mixed by TJ Allen, and mastered by Bega Kadry. All lyrics are credited to Scott who also shows her varying talents on the guitar, bass, synths, organ, piano, and programmed drums.

Julien Baker from Boygenius shares her admiration for the upcoming album, “…I think it’s just incredibly good music to listen to. If Torres’ music gets weird, gets brainy, gets funny, gets defiant, provokes, deliberately scandalizes, employs the crass to undermine the austere, courts lofty philosophical truth–it’s all done with the conviction of an artist with the (essential) belief in the worth of their task.”