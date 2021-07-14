Torres Shares Music Video for Sincere New Track “Thirstier”

Home News Ellie Lin July 14th, 2021 - 2:48 PM

Artist Torres released the title track for her newest album on July 14. “Thirstier” is the third single Torres (also known as Mackenzie Scott) released from Thirstier, which is due out July 30 via Merge Records.

The song builds well, and features a moving guitar line and Scott’s voice, slightly distorted but her tone is bright and candid. On the chorus, her vocal power shines. The song is about wanting a person too much, so much that it becomes obsessive. What’s unique about “Thirstier” is that the narrator is aware of her inability to stop her desire. Scott sings “I know I wear you out/I’m never sleepy/I’m sorry for all the times I made you feel/Guilty for sleeping easy.”

The video begins with the tranquil lap of waves– there’s a hazy orange filter over the video but viewers can make out the reflection of trees as another, less than opaque video of Scott walking into the water is layered on top. What follows is several more shots of Scott sitting by the water, wading through as she sings of her thirst.



“Thirstier” follows two other singles from Thirstier. “Hug From A Dinosaur” was released in June 2021 and “Don’t Go Putti’ Wishes in My Head” was released in May 2021. Thirstier was recorded in 2020 and was produced by Mackenzie Scott, Rob Ellis and Peter Miles. Torres will be touring for Thirstier, including a show at the Troubadour on Oct. 3, 2021.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera