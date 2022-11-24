Pro-shot Video of Judas Priests Performance With K.K. Downing at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Released

Home News Karan Singh November 24th, 2022 - 3:02 PM

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has a rich history of bringing fragmented bands and estranged collaborators back together. In this spirit, British heavy metal veterans Judas Priest reunited with former guitarist K.K. Downing and drummer Les Binks for a set at the group’s induction ceremony. The event took place on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with Alice Cooper welcoming the band into the Hall of Fame. A pro-shot video of the performance preceded by Cooper’s speech and the Priest band members’ acceptance speeches is available below:

Along with Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Carly Simon, Priest was the recipient of the Musical Excellence Award in the Performers category. Current and former members of the group were inducted: Rob Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, Scott Travis, K.K. Downing, Les Binks and late drummer Dave Holland.

The band was joined on stage by Binks and Downing for a three-part medley made up of “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin,” “Breaking The Law” and “Living After Midnight.”

Cooper, who referred to Priest as “the definitive metal band,” also said the following about them: “They defined the sound we know of heavy metal and their sound is unmistakable. And what can you say about Rob Halford’s voice? Never have screams covered such a range. Is there any emotion that he can’t express?

“They’re electrifying on stage and one of the hardest-hitting live bands in the history of rock and roll. Priest has carried the flag of hard rock and heavy metal proudly for something like 50 years, never wavering or following trends or pretending to be anything but exactly what they are.”

Halford, during his acceptance speech, made sure to emphasize the group’s forward-thinking ideology amid a heteronormative culture: “I’m the gay guy in the band. We call ourselves the heavy metal community which is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, or what you believe in or don’t believe in. Everybody’s welcome.”

Halford then proceeded to talk also addressed the group’s long and successful career: “We should get out another 50 years, but the joy about music is that it lives forever. And that’s the reason why we’re here. We live for heavy metal. We live for music. And we’re living for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.” (Blabbermouth)