Taylor Swift Officially Surpasses Elvis Presley As Solo Artist With Most Weeks At Number One On Billboard 200 Chart

James Reed January 1st, 2024 - 4:31 PM

Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) ends up at its fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (dated Jan. 6, 2024), Swift also rises to a new piece of chart history.

Swift’s total weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — across all 13 of her chart-topping releases — now climb to 68 weeks, surpassing Elvis Presley for the most weeks at No. 1 by a soloist. He stood 67 weeks at No. 1 across 10 chart-topping albums spanning 1956-2002. Only The Beatles have more weeks at No. 1, with 132 weeks on top, across 19 No. 1 albums in 1964-2001.

Swift’s first No. 1 album is Fearless, which spent 11 weeks atop the list in late 2008 and early 2009. She followed it with the chart-toppers Speak Now (six weeks at No. 1, 2010-11), Red (seven, 2012-13), 1989 (11, 2014-15), Reputation (four, 2017-18), Lover (one, 2019), Folklore (eight, 2020-21), Evermore (four, 2020-21), Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (two, 2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (one, 2021), Midnights (six, 2022-23), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (two, 2023) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (five, 2023-24).

The Billboard 200 chart succeeds the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units combine album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit means one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid on-demand official audio and video streams comprised by songs from an album.