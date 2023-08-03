Taylor Swift Announces Fall 2024 Eras Tour Dates

Home News James Reed August 3rd, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Taylor Swift has announced 15 extra dates for the 2024 leg of her Eras Tour. Swift will play multiple shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto, kicking things off on October 18. “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝”, Swift wrote on Instagram announcing the new dates. Gracie Abrams will open the new slate of concerts. Find the full schedule below.

The second North American swoop won’t come until fall of 2024, with the pop star taking on Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 18. From there, she’ll make her way through Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana before closing out with six consecutive shows in November at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

As Swift mentioned, fans can now register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale, after which they’ll be sent an email next week with next steps. (With luck, the buying process goes a lot more smoothly than last time around).

In June, Swift revealed the first 2024 dates of the Eras Tour, which include shows in Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Europe. In addition to performing during her ongoing stadium tour, Swift recently released the re-recorded version of her third studio album, Speak Now.

Taylor Swift:

10-18 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

10-19 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

10-20 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

10-25 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

10-26 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

10-27 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

11-01 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

11-02 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

11-03 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

11-14 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11-15 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11-16 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11-21 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11-22 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

11-23 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre