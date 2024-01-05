Corey Taylor Cancels Upcoming Solo 2024 Tour Dates Due To Health Reasons

Home News Robyn Violanda January 5th, 2024 - 10:25 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Corey Taylor, the singer of American heavy-metal band Slipknot, is canceling his upcoming North American solo tour that was expected to take place throughout February and March 2024.

The following dates from the Corey Taylor 2024 tour are canceled.

Feb. 3 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Feb. 4 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia

Feb. 6 – New York, New York @ Irving Plaza

Feb. 7 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

Feb. 9 – Silver Spring, Md. @ FIllmore

Feb. 10 – McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Feb. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!

Feb. 14 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe

Feb. 16 – Bowler, Wis. @ North Star Casino

Feb. 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

Feb. 18 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Feb. 20 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

Feb. 21 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Feb. 23 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

Feb. 26 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

Feb. 27 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore

Feb. 29 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

March 2 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

March 3 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

According to Loudwire, Taylor has issued a statement apologizing to his fans for the cancellation, and has promised refunds for those who have already bought tickets. In his post on X, Taylor shares how he made the difficult decision to cancel the tour in order to address the decline of his mental and physical health. He explains that he will be using this time to be with his family and to work on being as healthy as he can be.

In September 2023, Taylor stated in an interview that touring with Slipknot was creating an unhealthy lifestyle for him. Three months later in December 2023, Taylor announced that he would be scoring for a film for the first time, writing and recording the music. He stated that scoring a movie is something he has been wanting to do for a long time, and was very excited about this new secret project.

That same month, Taylor performed at the Wiltern Theatre with openers Luna Aura and Wargasm. While this show was praised and his talent was clear, the singer briefly lost consciousness and collapsed on center stage. Taylor was limping and had an injured leg, but he persisted to perform a remarkable show- in spite of his visible endurance of pain.

Just last week, it has been reported that both Taylor and another Slipknot member, Shawn Crahan, have been sued for allegedly profiting from possessions of Joey Jordinson, the drummer of the band who has passed away.

See the statement from Corey Taylor regarding the tour cancellation below.