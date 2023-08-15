Beth Gibbons Of Portishead Covers Joy Division’s “Atmosphere” & David Bowie’s “Heroes” With Afghanistan’s The Miraculous Love Kids

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons sings lead vocals on a new song with Afghanistan’s the Miraculous Love Kids called “Atmosphere/Heroes,” which brings a lovely blends the tunes from Joy Division and David Bowie.

The release marks two years since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, severely limiting women’s rights and freedoms. The young women in Miraculous Love Kids fled Kabul, Afghanistan for Islamibad, Pakistan with their families and formed Afghanistan’s the Miraculous Love Kids with American musician and activist Lanny Cordola.

In the article Gibbons shares her thought about performing on “Atmosphere/Heroes: “I was so honoured to guest on the Miraculous Love Kids’ reconstructed cover track ‘Atmosphere/Heroes,’ and to be a voice next to these brave and beautiful girls of Afghanistan.”

Also in the following statement Cordola describes how he met Gibbons in Islamabad.

“Just days after the Taliban takeover. She confirmed her support and extended a generosity of spirit to the girls that was invaluable as she is truly one of the great voices in the world today. The words exemplify the plight of the harshly oppressed people of the world. In particular, the girls and women of Afghanistan, where the Miraculous Love Kids hail from.”

