Phish Play Full Gamehendge Set For First Time In 30 Years During New Year’s Eve Show

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2024 - 1:55 PM

According to stereogum.com, rock band Phish made history last night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden with a very special three set concert culminating their sold out New Year’s Eve run at the World’s Most Famous Arena. This year, fans were treated to a spectacular theatrical presentation of Gamehendge for the first time in nearly 30 years, which is a near-mythical song cycle rarely played in its entirety over the band’s four decade career.

Based upon Phish‘s guitarist Trey Anastasio’s college thesis, The Man Who Stepped Into Yesterday, the epic Gamehendge saga chronicles the adventures of Colonel Forbin, a retired colonel from Long Island, NY, who enters the land of Gamehendge to rescue a tome called the Helping Friendly Book from an evil dictator named Wilson. Gamehendge has not been performed in its entirety since July 1994.

While past renditions have featured Anastasio narrating the tale, last night’s production included a full cast of actors, dozens of dancers, aerialists, enormous puppets, a custom-built rhombus stage set and a colossal flying mockingbird that flew around the arena. “Gamehendge” includes a number of beloved Phish favorites, including “The Lizards,” “Wilson,” “AC/DC Bag,” “The Divided Sky” and more.

Phish‘s New Year’s spectacles have transcended mere performances, evolving into a beloved tradition that traces its roots back to 1992, when the band playfully elevated a crew member donned in a chicken suit above the stage during the rendition of their song “Fly Famous Mockingbird.” Since then, these playful antics have transformed into grandiose extravaganzas, each year surpassing the last in creativity and splendor.

Last year’s celebration of Phish‘s 40 year musical journey took the revelry to new heights. A luminous time machine suspended overhead transported the audience through four decades of Phish’s iconic gags, characters, and musical highlights.