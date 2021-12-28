Phish Announces ‘Dinner And A Movie’ Livestream Event After Canceling New Year’s Eve Shows

Home News Roy Lott December 28th, 2021 - 11:51 PM

In place of their canceled shows at Madison Square Garden, Phish will ring in the new year with a special free livestream show on New Year’s Eve at 8:30 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel, , and SiriusXM’s Phish Radio. It will take place from The Ninth Cube. It will also feature three full sets and is part of Phish’s “Dinner and a Movie” series. The band also provided complimentary recipes for fans to cook at home. The lemon-infused menu includes Trey Anastasio’s special lemonade, a whole roasted chicken with lemon and herbs, a lemon pasta for vegetarians, and lemon bars for desert.

Limited edition posters available from the canceled New Year’s Garden run will go on sale starting Thursday, December 30 along with additional merch from the event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the band’s own WaterWheel Foundation. The“Dinner and a Movie” series has distributed nearly $900,000 in donations via the WaterWheel Foundation since the start of the pandemic. Fans are encouraged to donate at any time, here.

Of the Dinner and a Movie series, it will see Phish perform live, as opposed to the previous 37 episodes that have aired archival footage from the band’s lengthy career.

The band had toured earlier this year including stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco.